Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues Major TV Companies for ‘Spying on Texans’

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed lawsuits against five major television companies, accusing them of unlawfully collecting personal data through Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology built into their devices. According to Paxton, major TV manufacturers including Sony, Samsung, and LG are snooping on owners in a way that is “invasive, deceptive, and unlawful.”

NewsWeek reports that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) has initiated legal action against Sony, Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL Technology Group Corporation. The lawsuits allege that these companies have been secretly recording what users watch on their televisions through the use of Automated Content Recognition (ACR) technology, which Paxton describes as “an uninvited, invisible digital invader.”

ACR technology has the ability to detect and retrieve information from digital devices, such as televisions. While it can assist providers with customization and intellectual property protection, the lawsuits claim that the five companies have been using the technology to unlawfully collect personal data without the knowledge or consent of users. According to Paxton, the software captures screenshots of a user’s television display every 500 milliseconds, monitoring viewing activity in real-time, and transmitting that information back to the company. The collected consumer information is then allegedly sold to target ads.

The potential risks associated with this technology are significant, as it could expose users’ sensitive information, such as passwords and bank details, to unauthorized parties. Paxton emphasized the severity of the issue, stating, “This conduct is invasive, deceptive, and unlawful. The fundamental right to privacy will be protected in Texas because owning a television does not mean surrendering your personal information to Big Tech or foreign adversaries.”

The lawsuits also highlight the fact that two of the companies involved, Hisense and TCL Technology Group Corporation, have ties to the Chinese Communist Party. Paxton expressed particular concern over this connection, stating, “Companies, especially those connected to the Chinese Communist Party, have no business illegally recording Americans’ devices inside their own homes.”

The legal filings against the five companies assert that “When families buy a television, they don’t expect it to spy on them. They don’t expect their viewing habits packaged and auctioned to advertisers.” This sentiment underscores the broader implications of the case, as it raises fundamental questions about automation, the benefits it can offer, and the potential dangers it poses to privacy and security.

There are approximately 40 million TVs sold each year, according to Visual Capitalist. The five major brands involved in the Texas lawsuit account for nearly 70 percent of the brands users reported having as their “main” TV, making the potential impact of these lawsuits far-reaching.

As the lawsuits make their way through the courts, they are expected to set important precedents regarding the use of ACR technology and the protection of consumer privacy. The outcome of these cases could have significant implications for the television industry and the way in which personal data is collected and used by technology companies.

