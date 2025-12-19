Federal agencies have launched websites touting their accomplishments in the first eleven months of the Trump administration.

At least 12 agencies or departments launched websites on Friday, underscoring the achievements of the administration, which, under Trump’s leadership, has resolved eight conflicts worldwide, sealed the southern border, boosted wages, and lowered prices to counter the surge of inflation under the last administration.

The State Department, for instance, highlights eleven different categories of wins, including tackling narcoterrorists, “Halting Mass Illegal Migration,” and “Securing Peace Around the World.”

Under the securing peace heading, the State Department zeroes in on two of the major conflicts the president and Secretary of State Marco Rubio led on settling through the Gaza Peace Deal and the Washington Accords, in which the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda signed a peace deal to end a three-decade-long war.

The Department of Health and Human Services page reflects on “Year One of MAHA.” The “by the numbers” section spotlights that 37 states have passed legislation to promote the Make America Healthy Again agenda, that 40 percent of the food industry has agreed to stop using synthetic food dyes, and that 18 SNAP waivers have been signed.

One subheading touts efforts to lower prescription drug prices through Most-Favored-Nations deals. Trump on Friday announced nine more deals to get Americans prescription drugs at radically reduced prices after already announcing agreements with Pfizer, AstraZeneca, EMD Serono, Novo Nordisk, and Eli Lilly since late September alone.

The Department of Homeland Security page touts that border crossings have dropped 93 percent year-over-year, while the Trump administration has made 73,329 apprehensions along the U.S.-Mexican border, a monumental improvement over the monthly average of 55,485 throughout former President Joe Biden’s term.

It further notes 130,000 feet of temporary barrier added to the border, as Trump’s wall gets completed through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the seizure of more than half a million pounds of drugs by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and an increase in CBP hiring.

The Department of Transportation lists the construction of the next-generation Air Traffic Control System, which was appropriated through the One Big Beautiful Bill and is now underway, as a key accomplishment under the “Safety First” category. It also lists the Penn Station reconstruction project and the elimination of regulations that have saved taxpayers an estimated $14 billion under Secretary Sean Duffy since January 20.

The Department of Energy highlights the benefits of Trump’s pro-energy policies, which have enabled the United States to become a larger oil producer than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined and a natural gas powerhouse, producing as much as Russia, Iran, and China combined.

It also touts “Ending the War on Beautiful Clean Coal.”

“By the end of the year, more than 15 gigawatts of coal-powered electricity generation will have been saved, strengthening grid reliability and affordability,” the website states.

Websites listing accomplishments for other government agencies are available here: the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Small Business Administration, the Department of Labor, and the Department of Education.