Elon’s Stocking Stuffer: Tesla Owners Are Buying Escape Tools in Case EV Doors Trap Them in a Crash

A growing number of Tesla owners are purchasing escape tools due to fears of being trapped inside their cars as a result of malfunctioning doors. Elon Musk’s EV giant is facing a growing number of lawsuits and investigations over reports that its electronic door handles become inoperable in emergencies and in the event of battery failure.

Bloomberg reports that in recent months, an alarming trend has emerged among Tesla owners who are increasingly concerned about the reliability of their vehicle’s door mechanisms. Reports of drivers and passengers becoming trapped inside their Tesla EVs due to malfunctioning doors have prompted many to take safety into their own hands by purchasing escape tools and even switching to alternative car brands.

Erin Geter, a 39-year-old from Huntersville, North Carolina, experienced a harrowing incident in May when her toddler son became trapped inside her 2021 Tesla Model Y after the electric doors lost power. Traumatized by the event, Geter decided to purchase a Honda CR-V just a few weeks later, citing the Honda’s standard door handles as a key factor in her decision.

Geter’s story is not an isolated case. Numerous Tesla owners have taken to social media and online forums to share similar experiences and express their concerns about the potential safety hazards posed by the company’s innovative but sometimes unreliable door mechanisms. Some have reported issues with the automatic door handles failing to extend, while others have encountered problems with the emergency manual release levers.

In response to these concerns, many Tesla owners are now investing in escape tools designed to break car windows in case of an emergency. These tools, which come in various forms such as hammers, spring-loaded punches, and even specialized seatbelt cutters, have seen a surge in popularity among the Tesla community.

Safety experts have praised the proactive measures taken by Tesla owners but emphasize that the responsibility for ensuring the reliability and safety of vehicle doors ultimately lies with the manufacturer. They argue that Tesla should prioritize addressing these issues through software updates, hardware improvements, and enhanced quality control measures.

The issue of trapped Tesla owners has also caught the attention of regulatory bodies, such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which is responsible for overseeing vehicle safety standards in the United States. While no formal investigation has been launched, the agency is closely monitoring the situation and encourages affected individuals to file official complaints.

