Epstein Emails Reveal Sex Predator’s Shocking Claims About Bill Gates

The latest release of the Epstein files includes a 2013 email from the disgraced financier and sex predator to himself about the Microsoft co-founder in which Epstein claims Gates caught an STD after “sex with Russians girls” and wanted to slip antibiotics to his wife instead of telling her. Gates insists the claims are “completely false.”

In the 2013 email — written seemingly in the voice of one of Gates’ top advisers, Boris Nikolic, but sent only to Epstein himself — the disgraced financier and convicted sex predator wrote that the Microsoft co-founder was trying “to get drugs in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls.”

Epstein added that the billionaire had also asked to be provided with antibiotics so that he could secretly drug his then-wife, Melinda Gates.

The email appears to be notes Epstein drafted for Gates’ longtime adviser, Boris Nikolic, who seemingly sought to announce his intent to resign from both the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and Gates Ventures after some type of dispute.

Epstein’s email began with a lengthy rant to Gates — in Nikolic’s voice — declaring, “I cannot believe that you have chosen to disregard our friendship” after the Microsoft co-founder asked him “to be the major actor in a cover up so that you can maintain the reputation that you have worked so hard to achieve.”

“To add insult to injury you [then] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your STD, your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis,” Epstein continued.

In a separate July 2013 email sent to himself, containing another draft on behalf of Nikolic, the convicted sex offender wrote of the longtime adviser’s desire to resign, adding, “During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill.”

“In my role as his right hand I have been asked and wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and have been repeatedly asked to do thing[s] that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal,” the email continued.

Epstein then followed that up with a sentence featuring several typos, which read:

“From helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts, with married women, to being asked to provide Adderall [for] bridge [tournaments]. as I am a medical doctor, but have no [prescription] writing [ability].”

In a 2017 email, Epstein appeared to threaten to expose Gates’ alleged affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, supposedly because the Microsoft co-founder refused to join a charitable fund the disgraced financier had started, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

“These claims are absolutely absurd and completely false,” a spokesperson for Gates told Business Insider of Jeffrey Epstein’s July 2013 email, which was included in the more than three millions of pages of documents released by the DOJ on Friday.

“The only thing these documents demonstrate is Epstein’s frustration that he did not have an ongoing relationship with Gates and the lengths he would go to entrap and defame,” the billionaire’s spokesperson added.

It remains unclear whether the content from the emails was ever sent to Gates.

Alana Mastrangelo is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on Facebook and X at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.