Paris Cybercrime Unit Raids French Offices of Elon Musk’s X

The French headquarters of Elon Musk’s social media platform X were raided Tuesday with the tech billionaire and the company’s ex-CEO summoned for questioning as part of an investigation into alleged cybercrime.

Suspected offences including unlawful data extraction and complicity in the possession of child pornography underpin the probe run by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office.

“A search is under way by the cybercrime unit of the Paris prosecutor’s office, the national police cyber unit and Europol,” the office said in a post on X on Tuesday, further adding it would no longer be publishing on the network, telling users instead to “find us on LinkedIn and Instagram.”

It added in a statement that Musk and Linda Yaccarino had been summoned for voluntary questioning in April “in their capacity as de facto and de jure managers of the X platform at the time of the events.”

Yaccarino resigned as CEO of X in July last year.

The BBC reports the prosecutor’s office said the exploration began in January 2025 when it started looking into content recommended by the social media platform’s algorithm, before being widened to include its controversial AI chatbot, Grok.

Grok has sparked a global backlash by allowing users capabilities to create non-consensual sexually explicit material of women and children, as Breitbart News reported.

X has yet to comment but has previously characterised the investigation as an assault on free speech.

The platform has also attacked the widening of the probe, in July 2025, in a post at the time as “politically-motivated” and denied all allegations it had manipulated its algorithm.

Prosecutors say they are now investigating whether X has broken the law across multiple areas and jurisdictions.