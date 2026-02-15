Tech tycoon Elon Musk publicly slammed AI rival Anthropic this week, calling its AI models “misanthropic and evil” in a post on his social media platform X. According to Musk, Anthropic’s AI “hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men.”

Forbes reports that Musk’s comments came in response to Anthropic’s announcement that it had successfully closed a $30 billion funding round, achieving a valuation of $380 billion. The AI company, led by CEO and co-founder Dario Amodei, is best known for developing the Claude family of AI models.

In his reply on X, Musk made serious allegations about bias in Anthropic’s AI systems. “Your AI hates Whites & Asians, especially Chinese, heterosexuals and men. This is misanthropic and evil,” Musk wrote. “Fix it.”

The Tesla CEO continued his criticism by suggesting the company was destined for such problems from its inception. “Frankly, I don’t think there is anything you can do to escape the inevitable irony of Anthropic ending up being Misanthropic. You were doomed to this fate when you chose your name. The Name of the Wind,” he stated.

The timing of Musk’s comments is notable given the competitive landscape of the artificial intelligence industry. Musk’s own AI company, xAI, and its chatbot Grok compete directly with Anthropic’s Claude models in the rapidly growing AI market.

This is not the first time Musk has publicly criticized Anthropic. According to the Economic Times, he expressed frustration last month after reports emerged that Anthropic had cut off xAI’s access to Claude models. In a January 15 post on X, Musk acknowledged the competitive dynamics while discussing programming capabilities. “Not quite on programming, but it will excel in other areas. Anthropic has done something special with coding,” Musk wrote. “It was a helpful motivator that they cut us off [xAI] and not good for their karma.”

Musk had also previously mocked the company’s name in a January 30 post, writing: “Always worth remembering that fate loves irony. The most ironic outcome for a company named [Anthropic] would be that it is the most misanthropic!”

Anthropic’s recent funding round represents one of the largest private technology fundraising rounds to date. According to CNBC, it ranks second only to OpenAI in terms of size, underscoring the massive investment flowing into artificial intelligence development.

The public feud between Musk and Anthropic mirrors another ongoing conflict in the AI industry. Musk has been engaged in a similar war of words with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Last month, the two exchanged barbs on X after Musk responded to allegations that OpenAI’s ChatGPT had been linked to multiple deaths, as reported by Business Insider.

In that exchange, Musk warned users against the chatbot, writing: “Don’t let your loved ones use ChatGPT.” Altman countered by targeting Tesla’s Autopilot technology in his response, highlighting the personal nature of the rivalry between the two tech leaders.

Anthropic has positioned itself as focused on AI safety and responsible development. The company’s substantial funding round demonstrates significant investor confidence in both its technology and approach to artificial intelligence development.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship.