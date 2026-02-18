Georgia AG Chris Carr Launches Investigation into Roblox over Threat of Child Predators

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R) has initiated a formal investigation into the popular online gaming platform Roblox amid concerns that the company may be failing to protect young users from predators and harmful content.

CBS News reports that Georgia AG Chris Carr (R) announced this week that his office is examining whether Roblox has violated state consumer protection laws by allegedly exposing millions of children and teenagers to risks of abuse and sexual exploitation. The investigation targets the widely used gaming and chat platform, which serves as a virtual gathering place for young people across the country.

Carr’s office issued the confirmation of the investigation following numerous reports of child abuse and sexual exploitation cases that reportedly began on the Roblox platform. The probe seeks to determine whether the company has adequately protected its young user base and complied with Georgia’s consumer protection statutes.

The investigation was prompted by several disturbing incidents involving minors who were contacted through the platform. In one case earlier this year, the Georgia State Patrol successfully recovered two girls who had disappeared from their Florida residence. Authorities determined the girls had been communicating with a 19-year-old individual from Nebraska through Roblox before going missing. The suspect now faces kidnapping charges along with additional criminal counts.

Another incident from 2023 involved an adult user who allegedly impersonated a child on the platform. According to authorities, this individual used Roblox’s chat functionality to make contact with a 12-year-old boy and subsequently manipulated him into providing sexually explicit photographs.

Speaking about the investigation, Carr emphasized his commitment to protecting children from online predators. “Predators are using online platforms like Roblox to go after our children, and we’re fighting back,” Carr said. “As a father and Attorney General, keeping kids safe will always be my top priority, and any company that exposes them to harm will be held accountable.”

Carr has requested materials including comprehensive reports of abuse and safety violations involving users based in Georgia, along with documents that detail harm experienced by children using the service. The Attorney General’s office also seeks communications regarding the effectiveness of parental control features, records concerning the platform’s chat and game moderation capabilities, and documentation of age verification procedures used for child users.

Additional items covered by the demand include audits or information about interactions between adults and children on the platform, reports of criminal activity connected to Roblox, and marketing materials that describe the platform as suitable for children.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Roblox Chief Safety Officer Matt Kaufman wrote:

We share Attorney General Carr’s commitment to helping keep children safe online. As a platform built with a young audience in mind, Roblox has a history of pioneering industry-leading safeguards designed to monitor for harmful content and proactively block the exchange of images and personal information in chat. Our commitment to safety has no finish line. In early 2026, we completed the global rollout of mandatory Facial Age Estimation, making Roblox the first major platform to require age checks for all users to access chat features. We take swift action when we identify violations of our rules and work closely with law enforcement to hold bad actors accountable. While no system is perfect, we look forward to working with the Attorney General’s office to help keep kids safe online.

Breitbart News has extensively reported on a wave of lawsuits alleging that Roblox and other platforms like Discord have failed to protect children from predators. One Oklahoma mother’s lawsuit claims Roblox makes kids “easy prey” for predators:

According to the lawsuit, Jane Doe’s son was targeted at age 12 on Roblox by a predator posing as a fellow child. The predator allegedly exploited and manipulated the boy into exchanging sexually explicit images and videos of himself. The suit argues that Roblox’s design “makes children easy prey for pedophiles” and that the company prioritizes “financial gain over child safety.” The lawsuit also accuses Roblox of misleading parents and guardians into believing that the gaming app is a safe and appropriate place for children through its “pervasive patterns of misrepresentations about safety.” The mother and son are seeking monetary damages from Roblox for the pain, suffering, mental anguish, loss of enjoyment of life, emotional distress, and expenses for medical treatments resulting from the alleged abuse.

