Toyota Hybrid Explodes in Flames Near Wall Street’s Charging Bull Statue

A hybrid vehicle identified as a Toyota RAV4 exploded in flames in the heart of New York City’s financial district on Tuesday evening near the famous Charging Bull statue, just a quarter mile from the New York Stock Exchange.

Jalopnik reports that a Toyota RAV4 hybrid vehicle exploded into falmes in lower Manhattan on Tuesday night. The incident occurred in the heart of Wall Street, near the famous Charging Bull statue located about a quarter of a mile from the New York Stock Exchange.



The incident highlights ongoing concerns about vehicle safety, particularly as hybrid and electric vehicles become increasingly common on city streets. Hybrid vehicles contain both traditional combustion engines and electric battery systems, which can present unique challenges for firefighters when involved in accidents or malfunctions. Thankfully, no injuries were reported related to the fire or the efforts to extinguish the blaze.

The Wall Street area, located in the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District, is home to numerous businesses, historic landmarks, and the New York Stock Exchange. The neighborhood typically experiences significant daytime activity due to its concentration of financial institutions and corporate offices.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the dangers of electric vehicles. But these dangers extend to hybrid vehicles. Breitbart News previously reported on a hybrid vehicle explosion that injured the driver who attempted to fight the fire before first responders arrived:

Upon arrival, crews were able to control the fire by 3:30 p.m., successfully preventing its spread into the main structure of the house. However, the PHEV continued to burn actively under a fire blanket, producing a plume of smoke visible to SkyFOX aerial cameras at around 4:30 p.m. Two residents were safely evacuated from the home, while a delivery driver who attempted to extinguish the fire required medical evaluation at a hospital. Brian Willie, the lead public information officer for SMFR, explained that minimal water was used on the PHEV fire due to potential chemical reactions between water and lithium-ion batteries, which could produce deadly smoke.

Read more at Jalopnik here.