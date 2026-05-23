House GOP Whip Emmer: Questions Need to Be Asked About Anti-Weaponization Fund, I Want to Hear from Blanche

On Friday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) said that he wants to hear from acting Attorney General Todd Blanche on the anti-weaponization fund and there need to be questions asked and answered about the fund.

Emmer said, “I would like to hear from Todd Blanche. I understand that they started to hear from him yesterday as to exactly what this is. Great. Let’s find out what it is before everybody crucifies it.”

He added, “[W]e’re going to find out what it is. I’m not going to give it a term. I want to know what it is. If it’s going to be reimbursements to people who have been wrongfully prosecuted and attacked by their federal government, let’s find out what it is first before everybody denigrates.”

Co-host Becky Quick then said, “I think the questions are how would it be distributed and how would that go about.”

Emmer responded, “There should be lots of questions, and I think those are the questions that should be asked, as opposed to our Senate, we don’t have the votes for this, and we’re looking for a reason to say no yet again, figure out how to get your job done so that we can move this thing forward for the American people.”

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