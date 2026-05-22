GOP Rep. Flood: It Will Take ‘Month or Two’ After Iran Situation Solved to Get All Traffic in Strait Moving

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Mike Flood (R-NE) talked about prices and said that even if the situation with Iran and the Strait of Hormuz is “solved next week, it’s still going to take another month or two just to get all that traffic moving in that important corridor. So, this is not over, right away, but I do see light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m hopeful that we can land the plane and finish this operation in Iran.”

Flood said, “Well, prices are too high. The gas price is too high. Grocery prices are high. I don’t like any of that, and I want to be straight up and acknowledge that. I also don’t want Iran to have a nuclear weapon. I don’t want them to have a dirty bomb. I don’t want it to get into our country on our soil or be used against our allies. And so, we did see prices come down substantially last year. President Trump and we all celebrated the reduction in gas prices. We’ve been investing in energy independence. We’ve been making the kinds of decisions that will, long-term, put us in a good position. But you and I both know this is connected to the conflict in Iran, the Strait, and everything that’s happening there. I want that solved as soon as possible.”

He continued, “And the other thing that comes with that, let’s say it does get solved next week, it’s still going to take another month or two just to get all that traffic moving in that important corridor. So, this is not over, right away, but I do see light at the end of the tunnel, and I’m hopeful that we can land the plane and finish this operation in Iran.”

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