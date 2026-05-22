Bolton: Six Weeks of Ceasefire Has ‘Benefited Only Iran’

Friday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” former National Security Adviser John Bolton said President Donald Trump’s ceasefire of military operations in the Gulf region has only “benefited” Iran.

Host Wolf Blitzer said, “Ambassador CNN is also learning that Iran has already restarted some of its drone production during the six week ceasefire and is reconstituting its military much faster than initially estimated. How concerning is that to you, and how would you advise President Trump to address this specific issue right now?”

Bolton said, “Well, if these reports are accurate, I think it’s very concerning that the six weeks of ceasefire, I think, have benefited only Iran. It enables them to take themselves up off the ground, dig out some of the arsenals and storage facilities that we had closed off. Perhaps indeed begin significant new manufacturing of drones and perhaps ballistic missiles as well. It tells you what this regime is all about, even deep down into the layers of the Revolutionary Guard. They see their primary mission not as benefiting the people of Iran, but maintaining the regime. So that’s why ultimately, I think the ceasefire will end up when we look back on it, we’ll see it as a mistake.

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN