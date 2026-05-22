Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard will resign her post at the end of June, citing her husband’s “extremely rare” form of cancer.

Gabbard informed Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office on Friday, and her last day will be June 30.

She said in her formal resignation letter that she is “deeply grateful for the trust you placed in me and the for the opportunity to lead the Office of the Director of National Intelligence for the last year and a half.”

“Unfortunately, I must submit my resignation, effective June 30, 2026,” she continued.

“My husband, Abraham, has recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer.”

Gabbard said that her husband “faces major challenges in the coming weeks and months.”

“At this time, I must step away from public service to be by his side and fully support him through this battle,” Gabbard said.

“Abraham has been my rock throughout our eleven years of marriage — standing steadfast through my deployment to East Africa on a Joint Special Operations mission, multiple political campaigns and now my service in this role,” she wrote.

“His strength and love have sustained me through every challenge. I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position.”

Gabbard wrote that she and her team “made significant progress at the ODNI — advancing unprecedented transparency and restoring integrity to the intelligence community,” but said she recognizes “there is still important work to be done.”

“I am fully committed to ensuring a smooth and thorough transition over the coming weeks so that you and your team experience no disruption in leadership or momentum,” she added.

“Thank you for your understanding during this deeply personal and difficult time for our family,” she said.

Gabbard has worked to transform the intelligence community, reduce its size, and unravel diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs in the intelligence community. She declassified documents related the Trump-Russia “Crossfire Hurricane” investigation, stating that it showed the Obama administration had used information to undermine Trump’s 2016 presidential victory.

Gabbard has also conducted investigations into election security, as Breitbart News reported exclusively.

Breitbart News reported that Gabbard is working to declassify a FISA Court opinion that may reveal the court’s concerns with how the federal government conducts searches using Section 702.