Two prominent Google AI researchers are just the latest experts preparing to depart for rival artificial intelligence Anthropic, according to individuals familiar with the situation. They join a roster of prominent AI names who have left Google for greener pastures this year.

Bloomberg reports that Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel, both recognized as significant contributors to Google’s Gemini AI model, are expected to join rival AI company Anthropic. Adler contributed to Google’s AI coding initiatives, while Pritzel participated in training artificial intelligence systems.

The anticipated departures represent the latest blows to Google’s AI workforce in a matter of days. The company had already lost two other distinguished researchers, with Nobel Prize winner John Jumper also heading to Anthropic and renowned researcher Noam Shazeer departing for OpenAI. These exits have unsettled investors and raised fresh questions about Google’s capacity to compete in the intensifying contest to develop superior AI models.

Google, which was among the earliest leaders in AI research, spent much of the current wave of AI advancement struggling to keep pace with competitors such as OpenAI and Anthropic. The company began to gain momentum late last year with the release of more advanced models and specialized chips. Yet the recent string of departures threatens to erode that progress. Google infamously stumbled with the launch of Gemini, which proved to be an ultra-woke AI intent on rewriting history.

The talent losses underscore the competitive pressure Google faces from two startups that are approaching public offerings. This impending transition offers even employees at wealthy major technology companies an unusual opportunity for massive personal financial gain by joining before an IPO.

In at least one instance, a Google departure appeared to follow a reallocation of limited computing resources, a concern that has driven other employees to leave the organization entirely. Shortly before Shazeer revealed his intention to join OpenAI, computing power allocated to one of his initiatives was redirected to a London-based group at Google DeepMind, according to two people familiar with the situation. The reassignment was intended to enhance collaboration across teams and consolidate Google’s pre-training efforts, the initial stage of AI development during which models absorb knowledge from extensive datasets, the people said.

The top experts in the AI industry are engaged in corporate bloodsports in an attempt to secure a massive pot of gold for themselves, underscoring what Silicon Valley believes is at stake with the new technology. Breitbart News social media director Wynton Hall has written his instant bestseller Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI to serve as the definitive guide on how the MAGA movement can create positions on AI that benefit humanity without handing control of our nation to the leftists of Silicon Valley or allowing the Chinese to take over the world.

Read more at Bloomberg here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of AI, free speech, and online censorship.