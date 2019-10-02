Better Homes & Gardens is urging Americans to “celebrate the season around a bold and colorful rainbow Christmas tree,” in a not-so-subtle bow to the LGBT movement.

“Last year it was black Christmas trees, this year it’s rainbow trees,” writes Stacey Leasca for the venerable women’s journal that dates back to 1922. “Rainbow Christmas trees are going to be everywhere this year.”

The magazine advertised a number of rainbow trees, while remarking that each product they feature “has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team.”

The holiday season is nearly here, “which means it’s time to start thinking about how you plan to decorate,” the magazine urges. “This year, celebrate the season around a bold and colorful rainbow Christmas tree.”

“It has become pretty standard to outdo your previous year’s tree by making it a bit more festive with each new holiday season,” the article states.

“Last year, we were all about black Christmas trees and upside-down trees,” it adds. “And for 2019, the latest trend is the rainbow Christmas tree.”

“Although Christmas is still a few months away, we’ve even spotted some teachers using these rainbow trees to decorate their classrooms for back-to-school season. It’s not surprising—they’re bright, cheery, and just plain fun,” the magazine declares.

In 2017, a German supermarket chain introduced an LGBT Santa Claus chocolate figure in rainbow colors just before the Christmas holidays.

The Penny supermarket chain informed its 285,000 Facebook friends that customers could expect to find a special rainbow-colored “Zipfelmann” (“Tip-Man”) in their stores as a show of solidarity with the LGBT movement.

In its Facebook post, Penny said that the new rainbow-colored Santa figure represents “Diversity, tolerance and love ️❤️ .”

That same year, CNN offered a lengthy Sunday morning New Day segment promoting a children’s book that depicted Santa Claus as a homosexual who is married to another man.

The episode touting “Children’s Holiday Book Explores Race, Homosexuality,” New Day co-anchor Christi Paul said the book represented a “fresh, new twist” on Christmas even though certain families might not be so happy “about the book’s maybe not so hidden agenda.”

