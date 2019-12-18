Trump Campaign Manager Rips Washington Post Reporters Celebrating ‘Merry Impeachmas’

A protester wearing a Santa Claus costume holds a sign during an impeachment rally outside the U.S. Capitol building, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. President Donald Trump is on the cusp of being impeached by the House, with a historic debate set Wednesday on charges that …
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager fired back at Washington Post reporters celebrating the end of the House vote to impeach the president.

“Merry Impeachmas from the WaPo team!” wrote Washington Post reporter Rachel Bade on Twitter, sharing a now-deleted photo of a group of Post reporters getting drinks after the vote:

The photo drew instant criticism from supporters of President Trump, pegging it as another example of their liberal bias, including Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale.

“Ladies & gentlemen, your fair and objective press corps in action!” he wrote on Twitter. “What a joke. Media needs to stop acting like they are ‘impartial.'”

Other Trump critics on Twitter also celebrated “Impeachmas.”

