Dan Rather Enthusiastic About Atlantic Article on Trump

Dan Rather, the former CBS anchor whose career ended because of a false story about President George W. Bush’s military service in 2004, tweeted several times in support of the Atlantic‘s story about President Donald Trump disparaging the troops.

The Atlantic alleged that Trump had called fallen American soldiers in the First World War “suckers” and “losers.” Its sources were anonymous, and nearly a dozen witnesses went on the record to dispute author Jeffrey Goldberg’s claims.

A subsequent report by Fox News’ Jennifer Griffin could not confirm the central allegation of the story, though she claimed — again, using anonymous sources — that some minor details in the Atlantic story were true, or had seemed plausible.

But Rather seemed convinced enough to tweet several times in support of the Atlantic story after it came out on Thursday:

General Eisenhower grieving at US cemetery, Normandy, France, two decades after D-Day: #CBS pic.twitter.com/GAIpdjcc2B — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 3, 2020

President Truman welcomes injured World War II veterans at White House garden party, 1946: #WHHA pic.twitter.com/n1033nRrDF — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) September 4, 2020

For some reason I felt the urge to re-read this article from James Mattis in the Atlantic again. Can’t put my finger on what inspired me, but there we are. https://t.co/0tLxrN1ZLZ — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2020

Thinking today of how presidents in the past have spoken about those who gave their lives in service to country. And the pinnacle of that sentiment comes to mind: Abraham Lincoln's Gettysburg Address. I re-read it last night and felt it was worth sharing here. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2020

[Thread follows with entire Gettysburg Address]

Fox News reporting seems to confirm much of what was in @TheAtlantic report by @JeffreyGoldberg. https://t.co/ZeBha891Pc — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2020

These are the ads that are coming… https://t.co/ao3HvjQqDX — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2020

Damage control is more difficult when damage is an innate feature of the system. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2020

A poem by the Pulitzer prize winning poet Archibald MacLeish who saw service in World War I pic.twitter.com/QufaJWLHuk — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 4, 2020

Rather also posted two videos of himself reading the Gettysburg Address and “In Flanders Fields”:

Yesterday, I posted the text of Lincoln's Gettysburg Address and some requested I read it. I am honored to oblige. pic.twitter.com/9rYdKgmTRf — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 5, 2020

Another request came in for me to read the immortal war poem "In Flanders Fields" by Canadian physician Lieutenant-Colonel John McCrae. It has always moved me, and I am once again happy to oblige. pic.twitter.com/iWoPJOBgIf — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 6, 2020

During the 2004 election, Rather reported that Bush had shirked National Guard service. The story, aimed at a wartime president running for re-election, seemed likely to erode his support among conservatives and military voters.

But the documents on which Rather relied appeared to have been forgeries. A subsequent internal investigation by CBS News found that one of the journalists who worked on the story had contacted Democratic nominee John Kerry’s presidential campaign.

