BBC Duped into Interview of Cory Booker Impersonator

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) is a regular guest on news networks, often positioned on weeknight opinion shows where he forwards his Democrat talking points.

But Booker was not actually interviewed on Friday via the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

According to a post on the BBC website, the news organization aired an interview with someone posing as Sen. Cory Booker. “The interview only aired at 3 p.m. EST last Friday but was not used any other time.”

“In our Newshour radio programme on Friday, a man claiming to be Senator Cory Booker was interviewed in what appears to be a deliberate hoax,” the BBC wrote in a post it called a correction and apology. “We have apologised to Senator Booker and are looking into what went wrong to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”