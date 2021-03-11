Over 55 New York Democrats Call for Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Resignation

More than 55 New York Democrat lawmakers called Thursday for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to step down amid the nursing home deaths scandal and allegations of sexual harassment.

In a statement, the governor’s fellow Democrats said, “he has lost the confidence of the public and the state legislature, rendering him ineffective in this time of most urgent need,” according to the New York Post.

“We have a Lieutenant Governor who can step in and lead for the remainder of the term, and this is what is best for New Yorkers in this critical time,” the lawmakers continued, adding, “It is time for Governor Cuomo to resign.”

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie (D-Bronx) responded by saying he would meet with members on Thursday to examine “potential paths forward.”

This week, a sixth woman came forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo, claiming he inappropriately touched her in 2020 at the governor’s mansion.

As the Times-Union reported:

An official close to the matter on Tuesday confirmed to the Times Union that the new allegation had been made. The governor’s office learned of the matter on Monday, an aide said. […] The complaint was reported to the governor’s counsel by other employees in the Executive Chamber. The information also was relayed by the governor’s office to the attorney general’s office, which is coordinating an investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment that have been made against the governor.

The outlet said the alleged victim, whose identity was withheld, is an Executive Chamber staff member.

Meanwhile, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC ignored the woman’s allegations, according to Breitbart News.

During an interview Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s Fox & Friends, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) commented on the efforts to impeach Cuomo for the nursing home cover-up and sexual harassment accusations.

Stefanik said the nursing-home coverup is a “federal crime and an obstruction of justice,” and called on Democrats in the state to join Republicans and begin impeachment proceedings.