Woke Takeover: NFL Hires Katie Hill, Former Obama Comms Director

The NFL continued its trend of hiring liberal former White House communications and public relations people this week by making former Obama communications director Katie Hill their senior vice president of communications.

“As Senior Vice President, Hill will be responsible for leading the NFL’s day-to-day communications operation, aligning the League’s communications strategy with its priorities,” the NFL wrote in a press release. “She will work closely with the leadership team across departments to ensure consistency of messaging and strategy, and to elevate success stories. In addition, she will lead efforts in identifying reputational issues for the League and across the 32 clubs and developing strategies to mitigate their impact.”

Joe Lockhart, former press secretary for Bill Clinton, had previously led the NFL’s public relations outfit. After Lockhart’s departure, the PR department was skippered by Jocelyn Moore, a 15-year veteran of the United States Senate who worked as Deputy Chief of Staff and Policy Director for Senator Ron Wyden (D, OR) among other things.

With the hiring of a former Obama communications director, one would bet against the NFL altering their social justice messaging anytime soon.

Hill will report to Jeff Miller, the current Executive Vice President of Communications, Public Affairs and Policy, Pro Football talk reports.