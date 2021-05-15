Countdown Begins: Three Days Until Bombshell Media Exposé Released

Breitbart News Editor in Chief Alex Marlow’s investigative bombshell book Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption, which exposes the deep corruption of the establishment media, is just days away from its May 18 release after skyrocketing to #2 on Amazon’s Best Sellers list following its announcement in February.

The forthcoming book exposes the corruption and breathtaking deception of the establishment media and their “incestuous” relationship with “America’s ideological Left.” In Breaking the News, Marlow introduces a little-known key player — keenly identifying the individual as the new George Soros — using it as a primary example of the deep, yet largely buried, ties between America’s media elite and the radical left.

“I spent a year researching the nexus of the establishment media, multinational companies, and the activist left. I was stunned at what I found,” Marlow said.

“When you read this book and the bombshell revelations therein, you’ll never think of the news industry the same way again. We have moved beyond the age of ‘liberal bias.’ Our corporate press is no longer credible, and yet they have amassed even more power than you can possibly imagine,” he continued.

“This book is, hopefully, the beginning of a mass effort to fight back (figuratively speaking),” he added. “The powers that be do not want you to read this book; I hope you buy it while they still let you.”

Breaking the News generated significant buzz mere hours after Threshold Editions announced its May release, quickly skyrocketing to #2 on Amazon’s Best Seller’s list hours after its announcement. It also secured the top spot on Amazon’s “Movers & Shakers,” leapfrogging over twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s upcoming novel.

Breaking the News is available for preorder now.