Podcaster Joe Rogan whacked CNN’s Brian Stelter on Thursday, calling his “Reliable Sources” show “fuckin terrible” and noting there are “people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.”
“Well, Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings,” Rogan said to guest commentator Kyle Kulinski. “There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show. This is because the market has spoken and your show’s fuckin terrible.”
“He’s the worst,” Kulinski added.
“So is Don Lemon’s. It’s the same thing,” Rogan added. “Everyone knows they’re not real. They’re not real humans.”
“How about Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary, ‘What are we doing wrong? What are we doing wrong?’ Like, hey motherfucker, you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan expressed his anger with the establishment media.
“And they wonder why they get no views,” Kulinski chimed in.
“But it’s not even that,” Rogan replied. “They’re obviously being told a certain amount of what to do. And maybe he’d be an interesting guy if he had his own fuckin podcast that you can rely on his own personality and be himself. I don’t know. I can’t imagine doing that gig.”
“The latest episode of Stelter’s show failed to attract 1 million viewers for the 11th week in a row,” a report indicates. “A mere 752,000 total viewers tuned in … on Sunday. That’s down from a peak of 2.7 million viewers following the January 6 Capitol riot.”
