Podcaster Joe Rogan whacked CNN’s Brian Stelter on Thursday, calling his “Reliable Sources” show “fuckin terrible” and noting there are “people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show.”

“Well, Brian Stelter’s show keeps slipping and slipping and slipping in the ratings,” Rogan said to guest commentator Kyle Kulinski. “There are people on YouTube right now that get more views than this show. This is because the market has spoken and your show’s fuckin terrible.”

“He’s the worst,” Kulinski added.