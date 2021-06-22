Steve Scully, Who Lied About Twitter Account Hack, Leaving C-SPAN Job

Veteran C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully, who lied about his Twitter account being hacked following the revelation of private messages exchanged with fired Trump White House official Anthony Scaramucci, is departing the network next month, according to Axios.

The news outlet said Scully will leave C-SPAN, where he has reported on six presidential administrations over the last 30 years, to become senior vice president for communications at the Bipartisan Policy Center. Scully was host of C-SPAN’s morning program, the Washington Journal.

Scully was placed on administrative leave last year after asking Scaramucci for advice on Twitter about how to handle criticism from then-President Donald Trump. The incident occurred as Scully was scheduled to moderate the second 2020 presidential debate, which was ultimately canceled.

C-SPAN reinstated Scully in January, allowing him to perform off-air assignments.

“We view October’s events as a singular episode in an otherwise successful 30-year C-SPAN career,” the network said at the time. “And while it was appropriate in October for Steve to be immediately relieved of his duties leading our 2020 election coverage, we reiterate our belief that now, having completed a three-month administrative leave, he can continue to contribute to CSPAN’s mission.”