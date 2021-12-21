Nolte: Fascist Fox News Removes Test-Out Option for Unvaccinated Staffers

When it comes to forcing the coronavirus vaccine on people, Fox News is worse than Joe Biden.

“Fox Corporation, the owner of Fox News, told employees on Friday that those working in New York City would have to show proof they’d had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine by Dec. 27, removing the option to get tested weekly instead,” reports the far-left New York Times.

Papers, please.

Biden’s fascist mandates, which are now gummed up in the courts, at least allow employees to choose a testing option. If you don’t want to get vaccinated, you can agree to be tested to ensure you are not infected.

While it’s true that Fox News is following the guidelines set up by outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio (NYC-Marxist), Fox should be suing on behalf of its employees, not caving.

“Our policy reflects the guidelines of the mandate,” a spokesman for Fox Corporation told the Times. “More than 90 percent of Fox’s employees are vaccinated.”

I am triple-vaxxed and as pro-vaccine as they come, but this is outrageous. Forcing people to choose between getting a medical procedure they do not want and being employed is something right out of Nazi Germany.

What makes it even worse is knowing that the coronavirus vaccine does not stop the spread of the China Flu, nor does it prevent you from becoming infected. It does lessen the transmission rate and decreases your chances of infection, but the bottom line is that the vaccinated can still transmit the virus and still catch it. If that’s the case, if we all can still spread and catch it regardless of our vaccination status, there is no point to these mandates.

There is only one reason to get vaccinated: the vaccine lessens the severity of your illness. That’s a good enough reason for me, but people should be allowed to make their own choices and take their own risks.

Look at how quickly we went from “Two weeks to stop the spread” to “You’re fired if you refused to get this medical procedure.” And Fox News, a news outlet that poses as different, is not even protesting. Instead, Fox is volunteering to become an enforcer for a fascist government policy.

Fox News continues to play its viewers for suckers. Over and over we see this. When it matters, like on Election Night, these frauds pull the rug out from under their viewers by calling Arizona early for Joe Biden. When Fox gets to moderate a presidential debate, it’s a far-leftist like Chris Wallace, who rigs the debate. And don’t even get me started on their rigged polls.

Right now, what matters more than standing up to these un-American mandates that make no logical or scientific sense?

But here’s Fox News, rolling over once again, showing us who they really are instead of standing up and resisting.

