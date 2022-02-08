The internal fallout over disgraced CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s resignation last week once again reveals just how awful everyone is at that far-left outlet. You want to talk about a bunch of entitled, spoiled, neurotic, and emotionally brittle crybabies, get a load of this — this is what is known as “baring your ass:”

Jake Tapper:

Tapper “hosted a shiva-like get-together … for bereaved colleagues” at his home in Washington, Puck News reported. So, is Jeff Zucker dead? Kind of sounds like it, but no. He just got fired.

A “shiva” is a period of mourning for someone who has died!

Don Lemon:

“It’s been a really tough day today and a tough few days for us here at CNN. All week, really. I didn’t want to talk about it until tonight. The truth is that we are all heartbroken because we lose our leader here. We lost a man who was the backbone, the glue, and the spirit of this company. The man I personally credit with changing my life. He is the reason you have a gay, black man with two hours of primetime. A show with my name on it. The only anchor of color on primetime news. It has been hard to come into work this week. Not only for me, but for so many of us at CNN…. So, thank you, Jeff Zucker, for everything you did for everyone at this network and for what you did to the entire country — for the entire country.”

Alisyn Camerota:

“This is an incredible loss. It’s an incredible loss. Jeff is a remarkable person and an incredible leader. He has this uncanny ability to make, I think, every one of us feel special and valuable in our own way even though he is managing an international news organization of thousands of people. I just know he had this unique ability to make us feel special. I don’t think that comes around all the time. I think, again, it’s an incredible loss. I just think it’s so regrettable how it happened. If what you are reporting is true, these are two consenting adults who are both executives. That they can’t have a private relationship feels wrong on some level.”

Camerota yet again:

“I think that what you’re hearing, and what we’re all experiencing, is just a huge shockwave to all of our mental health.”

Erin Burnett:

“We’re grieving.”

Brian Stelter:

“I think we all need you to talk to the entire employee base and help them through this and help them move on past Jeff.”

Clarissa Ward:

“The news of his resignation this week was devastating. I am still trying to process it.”

There’s plenty more, but you get the idea…

This public cry-babying has gotten so embarrassing that others in the left-wing media are starting to ridicule it. New York Magazine writes, “Dear CNN, Please Calm Down.”

The Hollywood Reporter blasted CNN with this headline: “CNN’s Jeff Zucker Defenders Aren’t Helping the Network.”

By publicly objecting to Zucker’s removal for failing to disclose a romantic relationship — before knowing the full story — the network’s staff are emotionally standing by a beloved boss rather than abiding by journalistic values. […] [M]aybe outraged CNN staffers could have noticed some things, starting with the fact that Zucker and Gollust didn’t exactly come clean in the statements they issued that day. Zucker said that when asked, “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years.” Imagine a politician in the middle of this type of scandal who says the relationship “evolved in recent years.” Any reporter would dismiss that as vague, unsatisfactory and demanding more precision. Gollust’s statement — and notably, she’s a top communications executive —was worse. “Recently, our relationship changed during COVID,” she said. Within a day, it was widely reported that the relationship between Zucker and Gollust had been the openest of secrets for years. Who couldn’t see those revelations coming?

Like they pretty much do daily in front of their tens of viewers, everyone at CNN is making a public, all-about-me spectacle of themselves, especially when they don’t even know what’s yet to come.

Zucker was having an affair with Allison Gollust, the woman being groomed to take his place eventually. Before she came to CNN in 2013, Gollust worked as disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo’s (D-NY) communications director. Reportedly, an outside law firm is currently conducting an investigation into the unethical ties between Zucker, Gollust, and Cuomo, that would likely explain the glowing coverage Andrew received, especially during his deadly mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. This investigation might also help to explain why Zucker allowed Andrew’s little brother Chris to fail upwards and survive a massive pile of ethical failures.

What I think is going on with these shameless staffers is very simple… They’re pretending Zucker did nothing wrong as a means to protect themselves and their own complicity in the Andrew Cuomo scandal, something they all gleefully participated in.

The moment a Don Lemon or Dana Bash admits Zucker was corrupt, by extension, they will be acknowledging that they themselves were corrupt in consciously going along with something that was unquestionably unethical.

Yes, they are all a bunch of unstable, emotionally fragile, little narcissistic babies, but this is also denial for the sake of self-preservation.

Beyond all that is the breathtaking lack of professionalism.

