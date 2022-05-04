Voters have less confidence in the Democrat-controlled Congress than the establishment media, a Wednesday Politico/Morning Consult poll revealed.

While both Congress and the media have very low confidence levels, the Democrat-controlled Congress has an even lower confidence level than its Democrat-allied establishment media.

Fifty-nine percent have no or not much confidence in Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) Congress. Just 36 percent have a lot or some confidence in the institution.

In contrast, 46 percent of respondents have some or a lot of confidence in the establishment media, a ten-point difference. Forty-seven percent have not much or no confidence in the media, a 12-point difference.

The poll comes as congressional Democrats and their allied media align to persuade voters to support radical-left policies or view a topic with a certain perspective. That Democrat machine, however, is not highly trusted, according to the poll.

Many Democrats are concerned Biden’s sinking polling numbers “will lead to a thrashing at the ballot box.” https://t.co/SMjvRHtDOg — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 6, 2021

The lack of confidence in both the Democrat-controlled Congress and the media is likely a result of one-sided activism that results in many falsehoods. For example, both Democrats and the media suggested Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Both engaged in pushing the Jussie Smollett hoax, and both alleged Donald Trump won the presidency due to Russian collusion.

In all three cases, the Democrat machine was proven wrong. Smollett was proven guilty. The establishment media finally admitted Hunter’s laptop was authentic. And Mueller’s investigation found that Donald Trump did not collude with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The poll sampled 1955 voters on May 3 with a 2-point margin of error.

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.