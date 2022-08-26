Washington Post: Mean Tweets Now Good! (from Biden)

The Washington Post published a glowing profile on Friday of the official White House account, suggesting that “mean tweets,” once a key point of criticism against President Donald Trump, are now great.

Analysis: This administration’s tweets, long bland, have become punchy and even viral as the president has shown more willingness to go after Republicans. https://t.co/BzlR7RM5Q2 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 26, 2022

The Post noted approvingly that the normally boring White House official Twitter feed “decided to hit back” against critics of Biden’s massive student loan bailout by attacking those who had obtained Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans during the pandemic, and whose loans had been forgiven.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had $183,504 in PPP loans forgiven.https://t.co/4FoCymt8TB — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2022

The Post noted that these tweets had since gone viral:

the White House tweets have succeeded in changing the conversation, and they did not go unnoticed. Democrats responded with enthusiasm, with nearly 200,000 people retweeting the thread and more than 700,000 liking it as of Friday afternoon, making it one of the White House’s highest engagement tweets ever. The White House account gained more than 49,000 followers Thursday and more than 71,000 on Friday, far more than the couple thousand it generally gains per day, according to data from Social Blade. … “You don’t have to agree with student-loan forgiveness to agree this is a pretty impressive response from The White House,” wrote Miles Taylor, a former Trump official who has since left the Republican Party.