Journalists, leftists, and members of the establishment media collectively trashed NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns for highlighting Pennsylvania Democrat U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman’s impairments due to a previous stroke.

During Tuesday’s broadcast of NBC Nightly News, Burns noted Fetterman’s stroke has impaired him in a variety of ways, from his comprehension to his basic speech, to the point of him needing a closed captioning system during their in-person interview.

“Fetterman’s campaign required closed captioning technology for this interview to essentially read our questions as we asked them,” she told fellow reporter Lester Holt. “In small talk before the interview, without captioning, it wasn’t clear he was understanding our conversation.”

Clips of the interview immediately began circulating all over social media and they did Fetterman little favors:

Establishment media figures and leftists expressed deep displeasure with Burns over the interview, accusing her of malpractice, handicap insensitivity, or just plainly being terrible at her job.

“I interviewed [Fetterman], he understood everything I was saying and he was funny,” tweeted Molly Jong-Fast. 

 

