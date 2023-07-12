Nolte: Kaitlan Collins CNN Debut Bombs Hard

Kaitlan Collins’ much-ballyhooed debut at 9 p.m. on CNN primetime—a failed and whiter-than-white supremacy line-up of liars and losers—wasn’t even the top CNN show of the night.

Despite what fake news is telling you, she came in fourth.

Collins placed fourth on … CNNLOL.

Poor Kaitlan Collins. She sold her soul to disgraced former CNN chief Jeff Zucker to become a media star, and now she’s not even the tallest midget at the CNN circus.

Keeping in mind that a debut show will likely be that program’s high-water mark in the ratings, get a load of this… Only 540,000 tuned in to see the humorless Nurse Ratched make her Big Fake News Debut. Compare that to her CNN primetime colleagues: Wolf Blitzer attracted 639,000 viewers, Erin Burnett grabbed 576,000, and Anderson Cooper landed 600,000.

In other words, in her debut episode, Ratched lost 40,000 viewers from her lead-in, Anderson Cooper.

Elsewhere, at this same 9 p.m. hour, the Fox news Channel’s Sean Hannity attracted nearly four times Ratched’s viewers (1.951 million). MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow snagged nearly five times the viewers with 2.4 million.

The lowest-rated show in all of MSNBC primetime nearly doubled Ratched—1.025 million compared to 540,000. Same with Fox’s lowest-rated: 1.161 million to that 540,000.

Kaitlan Collins must hold some kind of record for the worst primetime debut in cable news history.

Want a real laugh?

Last Monday, that same 9 p.m. CNN timeslot attracted 532,000 viewers. Collins has been hosting that timeslot for a while, but look at what happened after her name was added to the title. You can argue that her debut attracted 8,000 more viewers, but last Monday was the night before the 4th of July.

What’s more, Collins’ debut failed to make any kind of splash. Debut shows are supposed to call attention to themselves with some sort of high-profile news moment: A big guest, a big scoop, a big breaking story. Until someone reminded me that Nurse Ratched’s show arrived Monday, I not only forgot, I had heard nothing about it afterward (maybe something about her yelling at Mike Pence.)

So, the only headline she’s making is that she is already a ratings bomb. She could not even attract 100,000 viewers in the 25-54 age demo that sets advertising rates—only 83,000 of those tuned in. Hannity grabbed 188,000. Maddow nearly tripled Ratched with 231,000.

Collins sold her soul to the wrong outlet. MSNBC is where it’s at right now. But MSNBC only hires anchors with some charisma and appeal, so obviously, that wasn’t an option. CNN, however, only hires joyless and unappealing anchors genetically designed to make you feel like an inferior deserving an hour-long scolding.

In other interesting news, on that same Monday night, MSNBC primetime topped the Tucker-less Cuck News: 1.765 million average primetime viewers to Fox’s 1.744 million. CNN primetime attracted only—get ready to lol—545,000 average viewers. BWHAHAHAHAHAHA.

Get this… On Monday night, only one CNN primetime show attracted more than 100,000 demo viewers, and Anderson Cooper only barely did that with 107,000. Everyone else failed to hit that 100K, which is considered a bottom rung in cable news. All of CNN primetime averaged only 89,000 demo viewers. Fox was number-one with 182,000. MSNBC was a close second with 180,000.

CNN won’t admit it, but the propaganda outlet is doornail dead.

According to the coroner’s report, CNN’s death was a slow-motion suicide caused by a toxic mix of smugness and lies.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.