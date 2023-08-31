Ana Navarro, co-host of The View, experienced a weight loss while vacationing in Turkey and Greece over the summer, saying she quit processed foods in favor of a Mediterranean diet.

Even though Navarro says she “drank and ate like if the world was coming to an end,” she credits her diet and its departure from “processed sugar and preservatives,” which she characterized as being an American problem.

“Yes, I swam, walked like a camel, hiked like a goat, danced…but, also, there’s something to be said for the Mediterranean diet of fresh fruits, vegetables, nuts, and grilled meats,” Navarro wrote on Instagram.

“I haven’t seen a pancake in a month. The diet there has much less processed sugar and preservatives. I’m a convert,” she added.

Navarro said she did not have a “weight problem” but rather a “country problem” due to the amounts of heavy processed foods in the United States.

“But I’m so happy to be home,” she said.

As noted by Page Six, the 51-year-old Navarro has “been losing weight over the past year,” having “showed off her incredible results in May when she put her figure into a little black dress; however, social media trolls quickly accused her of using the celebrity-beloved Type 2 diabetes drug Ozempic to lose weight.”

Navarro has also been open about making personal changes to lose weight, such as playing pickleball and taking Pilates classes three times per week.

“I don’t like exercise. The trick is finding something you like -or at least, don’t hate doing. Pilates has really helped me get healthier,” Navarro said in a March Instagram post.

“I don’t have the self-discipline or initiative to do things without formal structure,” she added.

Navarro also previously said that she would minimize her alcohol and junk food intake when commuting between Manhattan and Miami for The View.

“One of the many little conscious life-changes I’ve made to lose weight, is to buy a salad at airport or pre-order the healthy meal on @americanair,” she said. “Pre-ordering means I’m stuck with my choice and don’t fall into temptation. Truthfully, I don’t love it. I’ve also stopped drinking alcohol on planes. It adds up for me, since I usually spend 14-16 hours a week on a plane.”

