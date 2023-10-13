Video: Arizona State University Professor Appears to Lunge at Turning Point USA Reporter

An Arizona State University (ASU) professor appeared to attack a Turning Point USA cameraman after a TPUSA Frontlines reporter asked him why he writes about minors having sex with adults.

The Frontlines reporter asked ASU self-professed “sex education obsessed” professor David Boyles: “If I ask you how long you’ve been attracted to minors or how long you fantasied about minors having sex with adults, and why you write about it in children’s books, what are you going to tell me?”

Watch Below:

🚨ASU Professor assaults TPUSA cameraman, caught on video 🚨 Our TPUSA Frontlines reporter tried to ask self-professed “sex education obsessed” queer ASU Professor David Boyles, a few simple questions. Refusing to answer, our cameras caught the exact moment Mr. Boyles assaulted,… pic.twitter.com/YJWBEzSgRx — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) October 13, 2023

The Frontlines reporter walked alongside Boyles — a writing instructor in ASU’s English Department who was clad in a skirt — and asked, “Why do you feel like children need to be exposed to drag?” to which the professor refused to respond.

“Why is that something that children should be exposed to? And why do you feel that drag queens benefit from children being present at drag shows where they shake their genitals and their fake breasts?” the reporter continued.

“Also, I was taking a look at your Substack, and it seems like you really, really hate Americans,” the Frontlines reporter added. “You just are disgusted with Americans in this country, and it’s funny because you would like to see a different America exist where little boys are sodomized.”

At that point, Boyles “assaulted, pushed, and clawed at our cameraman,” Turning Point USA said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The moment at which the professor appeared to lunge at the TPUSA cameraman was also captured on video.

When that happened, “the reporter then attempted to remove Professor Boyles from our cameraman, which caused Mr. Boyles to fall and scrape his face on the ground,” Turning Point USA explained in their post.

Boyles is now claiming that he himself was attacked after allegedly lunging at the TPUSA cameraman.

The professor took to Instagram to say that he was questioned by the TPUSA reporter after he finished teaching a class on LGBTQ+ youth in pop culture and politics where he was confronted about Drag Story Hour Arizona, according to a report by AZCentral.

Boyles said the TPUSA reporter was “repeating standard right-wing nonsense about Drag Story Hour and also accusing me personally of pedophilia and hating America.” Police spokesperson Adam Wolfe told AZCentral that someone shoved Boyles to the pavement, injuring him, and then fled.

TPUSA said, “Boyles’s assault resulted in a disconnected wire that caused the video to cut out immediately after his first lunge, but the video is clear that Mr. Boyles, in a moment of rage, initiated a physical altercation and attacked our crew.”

“Our team fully intends to share this footage with local law enforcement, and if our cameraman decides to press criminal charges against Professor Boyle, we will fully support that decision,” the organization added.

Arizona State University police say they are investigating the incident.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.