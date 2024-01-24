WSJ Editorial Board Says Haley Viable Candidate Despite Massive Losses

The Editorial Board of the Wall Street Journal, owned by the Fox Corporation that is led by Paul Ryan as a member of the Fox Corporation Board of Directors, urged former Gov. Nikki Haley to remain in the Republican primary race despite losing in New Hampshire, earning a reported 70 percent of the non-Republican vote.

The Journal’s claim that Haley is a viable candidate in the upcoming South Carolina Republican primary contest contradicts a consensus among conservatives.

WATCH — Trump Shades Nikki’s Non-Victory Celebration: She Can’t Get Away with “Bullsh*t!”:

C-SPAN

Many Republicans believe Haley should leave the race so all available GOP resources can be allocated towards defeating President Joe Biden. Republicans spent more than $167 million in losing efforts to defeat Trump in New Hampshire and Iowa, with plans to release millions more in future primaries.

The Journal’s Editorial Board wrote Haley’s loss to Trump by double digits justifies her continued primary bid:

The press came to New Hampshire to bury Nikki Haley, but it looks like they’ll have to put down the shovels for now. Donald Trump won the Republican primary comfortably in the Granite State, but the former South Carolina Governor came on strong enough to justify her decision to keep going forward and try to make a race of it. Ms. Haley told her supporters Tuesday night that “we’re just getting started,” and that she’ll contest the primary in her home state of South Carolina on Feb. 24. The pressure from the Trump-GOP establishment to leave the race will be intense, with threats to her political future if she declines to do so. She is only 52 and could plausibly make another run in 2028. But there’s a case for contesting South Carolina, and even beyond that, if she can withstand the abuse and fill out her campaign message. The abuse started on Tuesday night as Mr. Trump insinuated that she would be “under investigation” for some unspoken reason, while also insulting the quality of, yes, her dress. His surrogates were all over cable insulting her as well. They must be worried that she is telling voters the truth about Mr. Trump’s political vulnerabilities.

Haley might not be in the race for long, however. One of her biggest donors, Democrat billionaire Reid Hoffman, is pausing further donations to Haley’s campaign, a source familiar with the matter told CNBC. Hoffman previously gave $250,000 to a pro-Haley super PAC, the New York Times reported.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.