NBC News reportedly plans to drop former Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel, who is now apparently seeking legal representation.

Puck News reported the news as pending deliberations: “NBC NEWS plans to drop ex RNC-chair Ronna McDaniel as a paid contributor following on-air revolt from NBC/MSNBC talent. Execs are deliberating over details; announcement pending. Meanwhile, McDaniel is seeking legal representation.”

The news comes after NBC News and MSNBC employees voiced concern over the hiring of McDaniel due to her previous support of former President Donald Trump. Some say they do not want to lend her their credibility, though it is unclear what credibility members of NBC News and MSNBC have after spinning conspiracy theories for years.

“The issue isn’t about ideology, it’s about basic truth,” NBC News Chief Political Analyst Chuck Todd posted on X. “Those trying to make this a left-right issue are being intentionally dishonest. This is about whether honest journalists are supposed to lend their credibility to someone who intentionally tried to ruin ours.”

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow also protested the hiring on her Monday broadcast:

[I] want to associate myself with all my colleagues both at MSNBC and at NBC News who have voiced loud and principled objections to our company putting on the payroll someone who hasn’t just attacked us as journalists, but someone who is part of an ongoing project to get rid of our system of government, someone who still is trying to convince Americans that this election stuff, it doesn’t really work, that this last election, it wasn’t a real result, that American elections are fraudulent. Because that argument, that is a necessary part, that is the most necessary part of the overall project of getting us as Americans to give up on this election stuff, because wouldn’t we rather have a real man in charge anyway, somebody who could really get some stuff done, if only we could clear away all the things in his way? We have a long history in this country of forgettable men telling us that we need a new system of government where everything is under their control, and politics is over, and this new strongman way of government is going to make America great again. We have had a lot of these guys.

Breitbart News’ John Nolte shared his take on McDaniel’s potential departure:

You gotta love it. I know I do. Anytime the corporate media expose themselves for what they are — spoiled, dishonest, hypocritical, hyper-partisan crybullies desperate to keep their velvet-lined echo chamber echoing, that’s a win for America. Every time the left-wing tail wags the dog at an NBC, New York Times, or CNN, it is yet another black mark against their credibility that pushes them even further into irrelevance.

