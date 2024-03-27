Gordon Sondland, the former ambassador to the European Union who testified against former President Donald Trump during the Democrats’ first impeachment attempt, has registered as a foreign agent of Ukraine.

During the impeachment hearings, Sondland gave contradictory testimony about a White House meeting in exchange for investigations of 2016 election interference and Burisma Holdings, a company tied to the Biden family business.

It is unclear what specific work Sondland produces for Ukraine. His registration leaves blank for what “purpose” he works for the embattled county and only notes he works for a “Foreign Principal.” It also does not specify any compensation.

NSD/FARA Registration Unit received registration on March 21, 2024, with an expiration date of October 31, 2026.

“Sondland was widely described as a Trump donor who bought his way to an ambassadorship, only to dump Trump to save himself,” Breitbart News’s Joel Pollak reported in 2019:

It was only after the election, once Trump had won, that Sondland suddenly became an eager Trump supporter, contributing $1 million to Trump’s inauguration committee, OpenSecrets.org reported. …

Sondland’s history of political donations tells the story of the Republican elite: devoted to the establishment, and quick to shift loyalties when they can perceive some personal advantage. That behavior was on display in the impeachment inquiry, where Sondland gave the media the “quid pro quo” they wanted, while later testifying that the president had actually told him explicitly there was “no quid pro quo” and that he wanted “nothing” from Ukraine. A visibly frustrated Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) asked Sondland why he had left out the “no quid pro quo” statement from his opening remarks, which had been distributed to the media before he began his testimony. Sondland said it was “not purposeful” and that he could not fit it into his remarks. “Couldn’t fit it in a 23-page opener?” Jordan asked.

