Nolte: Poll — Plurality Agree that You Can’t Hate the Media Enough

A plurality of 45 percent of voters agree that there is no way to hate the media enough.

Rasmussen Reports questioned 1,079 U.S. voters between June 25-27, 2024, about the state of the American media. Those dates are important because the survey was taken before the debate between His Fraudulency Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump. One can only imagine what those numbers would look like now that we know the corporate media have spent years covering up Biden’s mental and physical deterioration.

Allow me to get right to the best part…Rasmussen asked, “Do you agree or disagree with the following statement: ‘No matter how much you hate the media, it’s not enough?’”

A plurality of 45 percent said they strongly (21 percent) or somewhat (24 percent) agreed, while only 28 percent said they strongly (12 percent) or somewhat (16 percent) disagreed. Only 28 percent disagreed(!!!), while 27 percent were unsure.

To recap…

A whopping 72 percent of those polled either said that you can’t hate the media enough or they weren’t sure if you could ever hate the media enough.

It’s starting to feel like my work is done here.

Rasmussen also asked if media bias was getting better or worse. Once again, this poll was taken before the American people learned that the corporate media have been covering up Biden’s mental collapse…Still, 61 percent said it was getting worse, while only nine percent said it was getting better. Twenty-seven percent said it was about the same.

Rasmussen then asked about which “news organization do you trust the most,” and, of the options offered, Fox News dominated, with 26 percent. In second place, 20 percent answered correctly and said “none.” From there…CNN: 12 percent, MSNBC: ten percent, ABC News: nine percent, Newsmax: eight percent, NBC News: four percent, and NewsNation: one percent.

And now that we know that the corporate media not only hid Biden’s mental decline from us but attacked anyone who dared state the obvious as an “anti-science, cheap-faking, Nazi, liar, and conspiracy theorist,” I swear on my eyes that no matter how much you hate the media, it will never be enough.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.