Poll: No Convention Bump for Kamala After Weeks of ‘Remarkably Positive’ Media

A new Morning Consult poll suggests that Vice President Kamala Harris did not receive a “bump” from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, last week, though she still has a lead of four points nationally in the survey.

Morning Consult reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 percentage points following the Democratic National Convention (48% to 44%), matching her standing before the weeklong confab in Chicago. … The Democratic National Convention hasn’t padded Vice President Kamala Harris’ advantage over her Republican opponent for the 2024 presidential race, but it has left more voters satisfied with the Democratic ticket than the alternative as the campaign kicks into high gear. … While our head-to-head surveys show no boost in Harris’ support following the weeklong infomercial for her and her party, two things appear to remain true: it’s the Democratic nominee’s race to lose, and that would certainly not be the case were Biden still in the race. Our weekly tracking shows Harris and Walz continue to be more popular than not, and face a remarkably positive news environment, offering a stark contrast with the popularity of the Republican ticket and Biden.

The “remarkably positive news environment” is a euphemism for fawning media coverage that ignores Harris’s record; allows her to avoid all spontaneous contact with the media or with voters; and describes former President Donald Trump in negative terms.

NewsBusters reported last week that “Harris’s coverage has been more positive (84%) than any other major party nominee, even as Trump’s coverage has been nearly entirely hostile (89% negative).”

It is likely that because Harris entered her convention already enjoying a “bump” manufactured by the media, the convention’s adulatory coverage of the Democratic Party nominee could not add any additional advantage.

