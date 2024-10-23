LA Times Readers Cancel Subscriptions in Backlash over No Kamala Harris Endorsement: ‘F**k You!’

Angry Los Angeles Times readers are cancelling their subscriptions after the left-wing newspaper refused to endorse any presidential candidate this election cycle, with some Angelenos calling out the newspaper’s owner, billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong, after he reportedly overruled his own editorial board’s plan to endorse Kamala Harris.

LA Times readers began posting screenshots of their cancelled subscriptions to social media Tuesday after the newspaper declined to back Kamala Harris. They include some prominent Hollywood figures — Mrs. Doubtfire screenwriter Randi Mayem Singer and Sex and the City actor Evan Handler.

Some readers have accused Soon-Shiong of being in cahoots with fellow South African Elon Musk, bizarrely claiming they both want to bring apartheid to the United States.

As Breitbart News reported, the LA Times refused to endorse any presidential candidate this election cycle, after it endorsed Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama.

The decision is widely seen as a rebuke to Kamala Harris, who also happens to be a L.A. resident.

The LA Times is widely seen to be further left-wing than even the New York Times and the Washington Post. This election cycle, it has endorsed L.A. District Attorney George Gascon, whose soft-on-crime policies have led to an unprecedented spike in violent crime around the area.

Surprisingly, Gascon, who has survived recall efforts, is trailing far behind independent challenger Nathan Hochman in the polls as even far-left Angelenos are growing fed up with soaring levels of crime.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com