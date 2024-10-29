Bannon’s Opening on ‘War Room,’ After Prison: I Learned Black, Hispanic Young Men ‘Detest Kamala Harris’

Stephen K. Bannon opened his podcast on Tuesday morning, hours after his release from federal prison, by declaring that among the many things he had learned, he had seen that young black and Hispanic men “detest” Kamala Harris.

Bannon served four months for contempt of Congress after defying a subpoena from the one-sided, partisan “January 6 Committee,” whose members were hand-picked by then-Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), in defiance of precedent and the committee’s own enabling legislation.

He was released on Tuesday morning, and proceeded to the War Room studio after being welcomed by family and friends, picking up where he left off.

Bannon began by addressing claims by Democrats and the mainstream media about former President Donald Trump’s rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, which was falsely described as a “Nazi” reenactment.

“The rhetoric that’s pumped out, calling this audience … calling you ‘fascists,’ saying that amazing rally in Madison Square Garden that could never be pulled off by Kamala Harris or the Democrats … I can tell you, in being a political prisoner, coming from a federal prison, that the young men in this country that are African-American, and Hispanic — they detest Kamala Harris,” Bannon said.

Vice President Harris has struggled to maintain Democrats’ traditional margins among minority voters — especially among black and Hispanic men. The Harris campaign is trying to reduce the damage by drawing attention to a joke made by a warmup comedian at the rally about Puerto Rico — a joke Bannon dismissed as a “bad” throwaway line.

Pelosi, he said, had sent him to prison to silence him and his audience, but they had failed.

“The four months in federal prison not only didn’t break me, they empowered me,” Bannon added.

Bannon was executive chairman of Breitbart News for several years before leaving to join the Trump campaign in 2016, and a brief period in 2017-8.

