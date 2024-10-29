Rapaport Roasts CNN’s Mehdi Hasan for ‘Nazi’ Slur: ‘Race Hustling Jew Hater’

Comedian Michael Rapaport reacted angrily to news of CNN banning a conservative commentator over a confrontation with commentator Mehdi Hasan, who had used “Nazi” slurs to attack Republicans and conservatives.

As Breitbart News reported, CNN defended Hasan after he had attacked Trump supporters as Nazis, and conservative Ryan Gidursky had responded by noting that Hasan had been called an antisemite. Gidursky joked that he hoped Hasan’s “beeper” did not go off, a reference to the explosive pagers used by Israel to kill Hezbollah terrorists.

Hasan has a long history of anti-Israel commentary and has also expressed homophobic views in the past.

Social media exploded when CNN banned Gidursky from the network, noting that the cable outlet had no problem with Hasan’s homophobic, anti-Israel views, or with him smearing conservatives as “Nazis.”

Rapaport, too, responded in that vein, saying Hasan was not a “victim,” and calling him a “race hustling Jew Hater who says race hustling Anti Jewish shit daily.

(Gidursky is Catholic, not Jewish.)

Rapaport had once been vehemently anti-Trump until the October 7 terror attack, when he soured on the Biden-Harris administration’s attempt to restrain and condemn Israel for its response to Hamas terrorists.

He has also spoken out generally against Democrats using the term “Nazi” to describe Trump supporters.

