There was apparently an awkward mix-up Saturday evening involving two black journalists during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, resulting in much eye-rolling.

According to the Daily Caller, a camera’s internal feed mistakenly showed the wrong journalist at one point during the evening and some attendees noticed and did not hesitate to point out the apparent error.

“Two attendees of the event, Ruthless Podcast co-host Comfortably Smug and Puck News co-founder Julia Ioffe, posted on X that the association had mistakenly shown NBC News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor instead of Black Press USA Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan on the internal feed,” the outlet said.

“Amazing. At WHCA, they gave a speech to recognize @AprilDRyan, but had the camera on @Yamiche. Absolutely incredible work @whca,” Comfortably Smug’s post read:

Social media users were quick to reply to the post, one individual writing, “The cameraman and the director had one job.”

“How very on-brand,” someone else commented.

The Caller article said, “During his remarks at around 10:10 p.m. Eastern time, WHCA President Eugene Daniels appeared to shake his head and mouth ‘That’s not her’ as he praised Ryan while giving remarks about awarding the Dunnigan-Payne Prize for Lifetime Achievement to former WHCA President Bob Ellison, who like Ryan was also involved with American Urban Radio Network.”

Alcindor apparently noticed the mix-up and mouthed “I’m not April Ryan” while the camera was on her.

In her post about the apparent gaffe, Ioffe said “TFW at the #WHCD2025 when Eugene Daniels calls out April Ryan and the camera cuts to Yamiche Alcindor — twice — and Yamiche is mouthing, ‘I’m not April Ryan'”:

In response to her post, one social media user wrote, “OMG. I’m Canadian and I know who they are,” while another person said, “Oh for pity’s sake!”

Readers can watch the entire event here:

In March, Breitbart News reported that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said she would not attend the dinner because the organization has been an exclusive club that refused to welcome “new and independent media.”