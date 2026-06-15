Nolte: NYT ‘Reviewing’ Nick Kristof Columns over Pay-for-Play Allegations

The far-left New York Times is “reviewing” columns written by disgraced columnist Nick “Israel-Teaches-Dogs-to-Rape-Palestinians” Kristof over credible pay-for-play allegations.

This all harkens back to 2021, when Kristof made a carpet-bagging ass of himself in an attempt to run for governor of Oregon as, naturally, a Democrat. He quit his job at the Times. He formed a PAC. He raised millions. But there was just one teensy-tiny little problem: Kristof didn’t live in Oregon. He lived in New York. He had a New York driver’s license. He voted in New York. Obviously, he thought he could Big Shot his way around the rules, but Oregon’s Secretary of State and then the Supreme Court told the New Yorker to buzz off. He never even got on the ballot.

Get this, the guy who didn’t live in Oregon still raised over $2 million to run for governor of a state he didn’t live in.

Nevertheless, by late 2022, he was back working as a New York Times columnist with all of that money still in his control. To avoid a conflict of interest, Kristof said the money would go to causes rather than politicians and admitted, “I’m still engaged in the planning for [the PAC]. I was emailing people this morning about it, and trying to set up a meeting.”

At the time, the far-left Rolling Stone wondered about those conflicts of interest and compiled a short list of Kristof’s famous, wealthy, and influential donors:

Microsoft billionaires Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, and Connie Balmer; as well as LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman; former Disney CEO Bob Iger; Disney heir Abigail Disney; Jeff Bezos’ dad, Miguel; former Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin and Larry Summers; former Democrat House majority leader Dick Gephardt; and the Angelina Jolie Family Trust, among others.

The Times assured Rolling Stone and its readers that “Nick will either refrain from writing about donors or disclose the relationship to readers.”

That was in 2022.

Now it’s been discovered that without disclosing the donor relationship to readers, Kristof wrote “favorably about Bill Gates and his nonprofit” in “a series of pieces between 2022 and 2025,” reports the far-left Semafor. Also, when “Kristof mentioned Council on Foreign Relations member Deborah Fikes in a 2024 column about North Korea, he did not say that she had donated $10,000 to his political campaign.”

Additionally, “Kristof quoted McKinsey Global Managing Partner Bob Sternfels” in a 2023 column “without noting that Sternfels and his wife both donated a combined $5,000 to his campaign.”

In 2023 and 2024 columns, Kristof quoted “the late Harvard professor Joseph Nye [and] failed to note that Nye had donated $1,000.”

And then there’s this: “Kristof repeatedly highlighted organizations in the Times’ annual holiday giving guides that had supported his campaign.”

When contacted by Semafor, the Times admitted that “Previous political donations made by some people Nick Kristof mentioned in his columns should have been made more clear to readers.” So now, “Editors from Times Opinion are reviewing these articles to determine further clarifications for readers.”

Kristof will get away with it because — all together now — Democrats sure got it good.