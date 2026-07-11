CNN: Political Commentator Scott Jennings Claiming He Spoke to Mitch McConnell ‘Is Not CNN Reporting’

CNN clarified that political commentator Scott Jennings’ claims that he spoke to Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for almost 20 minutes “reflects his experience and is not CNN reporting.”

In a statement to the Daily Beast, a spokesperson for CNN pointed out that Jennings “is not a full-time employee or journalist” with CNN. The statement comes as Jennings and other people have claimed that they’ve engaged in conversations with McConnell regarding several topics as rumors began to surface that the Kentucky senator might be “brain dead.”

McConnell is reported to have been hospitalized since being admitted to the hospital on June 14.

“As a CNN Political Commentator, Scott Jennings is not a full-time employee or journalist for the network,” the spokesperson explained. “His account of a personal conversation with Senator McConnell reflects his experience and is not CNN reporting.”

Conservative activist Laura Loomer and journalist Desiree Townsend previously alleged that McConnell was “brain dead,” although they cited “unnamed sources.”

“High level source close to the White House tells me Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead,” Loomer wrote in a post on X. “He’s not coming back.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, a spokesperson for McConnell explained that he “appreciates the outpouring of support he’s receiving while he continues his recovery in the hospital.”

“The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session,” the spokesperson added.

Gov. Andy Beshear (D-KY) issued a letter requesting that McConnell “fully update Kentuckians regarding the current status” of his health.

“Over the last several weeks, Kentuckians have grown increasingly concerned about the current state of your health and wellbeing, and ability to hold office in the United States Senate,” Beshear said in the letter to the ailing senator.

Breitbart News reported on Friday that a video surfaced showing McConnell “lying on a stretcher in an ambulance after being wheeled from his home last month.”