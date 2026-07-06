Conservative activist Laura Loomer and journalist Desiree Townsend both claimed Monday that Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has been declared “brain dead,” citing unnamed sources.

Loomer wrote on X that, according to a senior source she said was close to the White House, McConnell had been declared brain dead and was not expected to recover.

“High level source close to the White House tells me Mitch McConnell is officially brain dead. He’s not coming back,” Loomer posted.

Townsend later reposted Loomer’s post, saying she had heard the same information from her own sources. She also claimed McConnell’s Capitol Police detail was still at the hospital.

“I have heard the same thing from my sources for days,” Townsend wrote. “At this point, I am at the hospital for when they eventually decide to move cut him off of life support and move his body. His Capitol police detail is still here as of 3:39pm ET.”

It was reported that McConnell had been admitted to a hospital on June 14, though his spokesperson did not disclose the reason for the hospitalization or provide details about his condition. McConnell, 84, is the longest-serving Senate leader in U.S. history and is serving out his final term, which ends in January.

Three days after McConnell was hospitalized, his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, traveled to Beijing, where she met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng. During the meeting, Han called for Washington and Beijing to strengthen ties and continue working toward what he described as a more stable U.S.-China relationship.

McConnell’s office did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.