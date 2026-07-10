WATCH: Reportedly ‘Unconscious’ Mitch McConnell Taken by Ambulance to Hospital Where He Remains Under Care

A video has emerged reportedly showing former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) lying on a stretcher in an ambulance after being wheeled from his home last month following a report of an “unconscious person.”

This comes from a report by CNN Friday, which obtained the video and an eyewitness account.

The witness, one of McConnell’s neighbors, told the cable news outlet that they emerged from their home around 8:30 a.m. on June 14 to find with two emergency service vehicles and a fire truck and the street blocked off by Capitol Police.

The video, taken by the neighbor, was shot from some distance and the face of the patient is not visible. Once in the ambulance the bare feet of the patient is seen with the rest of the lower body covered by an orange blanket.

The neighbor inquired with responders as to what was happening and officers responded that there had been a “medical emergency,” according to CNN.

The neighbor told the outlet they learned from another eyewitness who saw the patient’s face that the person was McConnell and “he was not wearing an oxygen mask,” CNN reported.

McConnell’s nearly month-long hospitalization has been mysterious. After he was admitted his spokesperson said only that the senator was admitted and “receiving excellent care.”

CNN reported:

Weeks later, McConnell’s team has still not disclosed what prompted the senator to be taken to the hospital, nor have they disclosed specific details of his condition. And while friends and former colleagues have told reporters they have talked to McConnell in recent days, they too, have not offered any details about his health.

However, conservative firebrand and purported MAGA insider Laura Loomer reported this week from a “high level source close to the White House” that McConnell is “brain dead,” “hooked up to machines,” and will not be returning to Congress.

McConnell’s term ends in January of 2027 and he previously announced he would not seek reelection after serving in the Senate for 41 years.

Though almost a half dozen senators have served even longer, such as the late record holder Robert C. Byrd (D-WV) with 51 years and still active Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) with 44 years, McConnell reportedly holds the record as the longest-serving Senate party leader in U.S. history.

Breitbart contributor Lowell Cauffiel is the author of the New York Times true crime best seller House of Secrets and nine other crime novels and nonfiction titles. See lowellcauffiel.com for more.