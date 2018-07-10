Tester: Don’t Have an Opinion on Kavanaugh Yet, ‘Don’t Feel Pressure’ To Vote for or Against Him

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) stated that he does not have an opinion on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination by President Trump to the Supreme Court yet and will likely form an opinion on whether or not Kavanaugh should be confirmed over the next month. Tester also said he doesn’t feel pressure to vote either for or against Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Tester said, “I don’t — haven’t got an opinion formed yet. That’ll happen over the next month or so, probably.”

Tester added, “I don’t feel pressure to vote for him or against him.”

