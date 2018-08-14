Dem Rep Nadler: Strzok Firing ‘Grossly Unfair’ – He’s ‘a Victim’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) stated that the firing of FBI agent Peter Strzok is “grossly unfair” and Strzok is a “victim” of attempts to discredit Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Nadler said, “First of all, it’s grossly unfair to Peter Strzok. He had his very, very strongly felt opinions about Donald Trump, along with half the American people. He expressed them to his girlfriend. He’s entitled to his opinions. He’s entitled to express them. Arguably, the only thing he did wrong was use an FBI telephone to send the text messages to his girlfriend. He was then vilified by the president and by the president’s minions, along with a number of other people, starting with Comey and McCabe and others, to try to make the argument that the investigation was compromised somehow, that the investigation — this is a part of a plot to pre-but whatever the — to have a pre-rebuttal of whatever the –.”

Nadler added, “But more to the point, what all of this is, he’s just a victim, what all of this is, is an attempt to discredit the investigation. Because he was involved, to some extent, in the beginning of the investigation, although, unlike what they’re saying, he had nothing to do with initiating the investigation.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett