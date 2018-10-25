DHS Secretary Nielsen: ‘Everything Is on the Table’ for Stopping Caravan

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen vowed that the migrant caravan, “cannot come to the United States. They will not be allowed in.” She also said that “everything is on the table” when it comes to stopping the caravan.

Nielsen said, “[I]f they come here illegally with no legitimate reason to stay, they absolutely will be apprehended and removed immediately.”

She further stated, “This caravan cannot come to the United States. They will not be allowed in. They will not be allowed to stay.”

Nielsen added, “We will stop them, we will — everything is on the table.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett