Trump: I’ll ‘Probably’ Respond to ‘Some’ of Mueller’s Questions

During an interview broadcast on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” President Trump said that he will probably respond to some of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s questions, even though “it’s ridiculous that I have to do anything. Because we didn’t do anything.”

Host Laura Ingraham asked the president about the possibility of him providing written answers to the special counsel’s questions.

Trump responded, “I mean, it’s ridiculous that I have to do anything. Because we didn’t do anything. But we will probably do something, yes, where we respond to some questions.”

