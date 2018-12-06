Dem Rep. Swalwell: ‘Swalwell-Biden’ Is a Possible 2020 Ticket

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said he was “open to entertaining” the possibility of the Swalwell-Biden 2020 ticket.

Pop artist Cher told ITK Sunday that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) or Swalwell should run with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Blitzer asked, “Are you prepared to run in 2020 as either a presidential or a vice president presidential candidate?”

Swalwell replied, “Or Swalwell-Biden, Wolf. I’m open to entertaining both variations. And I was actually as a fan of Cher, and my mom has been to many of her concerts, my mom was just thrilled. I think my mom has sent that to every person in the world she has ever talked to.”

