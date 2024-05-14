Stephanopoulos: Senate Republicans Have Enabled Trump’s ‘Un-American’ Lies

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said Tuesday on “The View” that the Senate Republicans who voted not to impeach former President Donald Trump were enabling his un-American “lies about the election.”

Stephanopoulos said, “I think the most important thing that people should understand go this election is how far from normal it is. We have never had a former president, presidential candidate who was impeached then indicted for trying to overturn an election. Never in all of our history, we’ve never had a former president, a presidential candidate who lies about the election that he lost. We’ve never had a former president or presidential candidate who refuses to pledge to accept the results of the next election if he lost. You know, the peaceful transfer of power is the most fundamental tenet of our democracy. Refusing to accept it is un-American. I believe it’s unconstitutional and I think it’s the job of the media to put that in context.”

He added, “I’m not sure exactly, I think part of the reason is, the people you were talking about before in that courtroom, the allies of former President Trump who come in. It’s the enablers in some way who say instead of this being disqualifying, this is all acceptable. You know, this could have been stopped after January 6th. Trump was impeached but the Senate said we’re not going to convict him because, ‘Oh, he can be tried in a court of law.’ And now they say, ‘Well, it’s illegitimate to try him in the court of law.'”

