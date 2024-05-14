Software Engineer Sentenced to 10 Years for Firearms Democrats Label ‘Ghost Guns’

Brooklyn resident and software engineer Dexter Taylor was sentenced to ten years in prison on Monday for charges related to firearms he built from “ghost gun kits,” according to NBC New York.

In April, Taylor was convicted on 13 counts, all of which related to firearms he made or worked on in his gunsmithing hobby.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the charges against Taylor on April 22, 2022.

Gonzalez said:

This defendant allegedly acquired a massive arsenal of homemade ghost guns that are as real and dangerous as traditional firearms. By assembling guns from kits, unfinished parts, or 3D printed components, those who possess ghost guns evade critically important background checks and registration requirements, and because they have no serial number they are untraceable. The surge in ghost guns in our neighborhoods is a major contributor to the violence plaguing our communities and my Office is working tirelessly to stop their proliferation in Brooklyn.

In other words, the charges centered on firearms that Democrats label “ghost guns.”

Red State observed:

During the trial, the prosecution attempted to paint Taylor as a dangerous individual who was building dangerous firearms in his basement. In this vein, the prosecution objected to allowing Taylor’s family in the courtroom to show support, nor did they allow his upstairs neighbor, who knew about Taylor’s hobby, to testify on his behalf.

On Friday, a jury convicted Taylor on 13 weapons charges.

According to Red State:

The jury found Taylor guilty of second-degree criminal possession of a loaded weapon, four counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, five counts of criminal possession of a firearm, second-degree criminal possession of five or more firearms, unlawful possession of pistol ammunition, violation of certificate of registration, prohibition on unfinished frames or receivers. Two lesser charges, including third-degree criminal possession of three or more firearms and third-degree possession of a weapon, were not voted on.

MRCTV reported that Taylor’s defense attorney appealed to the Second Amendment on his client’s behalf, only to have Acting Justice of the New York Supreme Court Abena Darkeh allegedly respond by saying, “Do not bring the Second Amendment into this courtroom. It doesn’t exist here. So you can’t argue Second Amendment. This is New York.”

WATCH — AWR Hawkins Busts Democrats’ “Ghost Gun” Myth

